UNION COUNTY, Ark.(KTVE/KARD)–On Tuesday, October 4, El Dorado city officials and area non-profits gathered downtown on the square to proclaim this month as domestic violence awareness.

Turning Point of South Arkansas provides a safe haven for victims of intimate partner violence by offering physical and emotional support while working to prevent and reduce all forms of violence across the area.

October is also recognized nationally recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Domestic violence is intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another. It includes physical violence, sexual violence, threats, and emotional abuse.

Any individual can be impacted by intimate partner violence. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence in the state of Arkansas, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men in the United States have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.

“It can be anyone in the family. It can be a boyfriend or girlfriend of somebody. They do not have to be married or live in the same home. it is such a problem that I don’t think people realize that even here in El Dorado, we do have cases,” explains Jennifer Davis, Executive Director at Turning Point.

If you or anyone you know in Union County is in need of support, contact Turning Point at one of the options listed below.