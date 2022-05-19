CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The mayor of Crossett, Ark. is searching for someone who is looking for an internship opportunity. The position is open to students enrolled in college and/or college-enrolled graduating seniors.

The position is paid and lasts up to 8 weeks. Applicants are encouraged to submit an essay on why they would be a great fit for the position, along with references.

Applicants may submit the requirements at the Crossett City Hall located at 201 Main Street. The deadline for the application is May 31, 2022.