CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Camden, Ark., is presenting its 2022 Christmas event theme and schedule called Believe in the Magic of Christmas in Camden. The Christmas season is kicking off on Thanksgiving weekend with Black Friday shopping on November 24 and 25, 2022.

The City of Camden Facebook page says, “Besides the shopping and great restaurants, there is SO MUCH to see and do in Camden this Christmas with our biggest celebration yet! Enjoy the many Christmas displays and Photo ops around town, drop your letters at Santa’s special mailbox, take a ride through downtown on the Christmas Train, view the amazing entries in the Gingerbread House Competition and much much more!”

Some events of Camden’s 2022 Christmas season include Small Business Saturday, Magic of Christmas 5K, Gingerbread House Contest, Camden Fairview Christmas Concert, and more.

For more information and details on these holiday events, visit the Explore Camden website or contact:

Charlotte Young

Camden Christmas Events:

870-807-1468

christmas@explorecamden.com

