BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Parks are at the heart of all neighborhoods, and the city of Bastrop moves forward with plans to replace playgrounds at all nine local parks.

“My mother brought us. I’m bringing my kids, and now my grandkids are coming. As you can see, we come from Winnsboro because this is the best spot,” said Everliee Warrens, a visitor at Dotson Park.

Dotson Park is one of the nine local parks soon to be fully renovated to help enhance the quality of life for citizens.

The $400,000 project is allocated from the Love Louisiana Outdoor Program.

“We recognize we need some upgrades. That is why we welcome this grant so much,” said Bastrop mayor Betty Alford-Olive. “So, this grant is going to be a great facelift for our parks and citizens and the children and everybody to appreciate.”

The main features will include brand-new playground equipment, picnic tables, an updated bathroom facility, benches, and more. Public works director, Ronald Wilhite, says the city plans to install new lighting to prevent shortages from happening; and to provide safety to the parks.

“We are just trying to make the electrical ..compatible with the led lights. We are also going to add more lighting in the areas where it is dark in the park to make sure the kids are safe as they play on the equipment.”

“This is where we have our birthdays; and all such kinds of things being said. So, that will be great,” added Warrens.

The city has also invested in improving other facilities, such as the Dotson Park Gym and the Municipal Center aiming to attract citizens of all ages and inspire the youth to become more active.

“It feels great to have a different environment and different things to see, and things like this will help our community to evolve,” said Cafedderick Mcgill, a local student.

“This is where I grew up. This is the side I grew up on. I always wanted to play basketball. So, before I could come here to get my game, I had to slide down there. It was good down there,” said another student, Marty Mcclendon.

Alford says all nine parks are expected to be fully renovated before the end of the year.