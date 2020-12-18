City of Monroe announces new Community Affairs Department hires

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The City of Monroe has hired three new people to work in their Community Affairs Department.

The Community Affairs director, Doug Seegers, says he is pleased to announce the new additions to his team.

Don Walters, Director of Golf

Courtesy: City Of Monroe

The city says Don Walters has been hired as Director of Golf. He will be responsible for operations of the city’s two golf courses: Chennault Park Golf Course and Johnny Myers Memorial Golf

Course (formerly Muny).

According to Seegers, Walters brings an extensive background in operating golf

facilities, most recently at Black Bear in Delhi.

Seegers says, “we are pleased to have someone of his expertise and look forward to much improved courses under his leadership…Don brings to the city a unique leadership style that will reestablish our courses as premier facilities in North Louisiana and he will help develop future generations of golfers.”

Patience A. Talley, Director of Community Centers and Programs

Courtesy: City Of Monroe

Seegers also announced Patience A. Talley as the Director of Community Centers and Programs. Talley is a Monroe native and a recent graduate of The University of Louisiana at Monroe with a Master of Science in Exercise Science, Sports Management. The city says Talley will redesign our seven community centers and reconstruct policies regarding their use.

Seegers says, “we look forward to seeing the fresh new ideas Patience will bring to our community centers to enhance the quality of life in Monroe. Her energy will certainly work to our advantage in serving our community.”

According to the city, Talley recently served as Coordinator of Student Life and Spirit Groups and Facility Manager at ULM. Her official start date with the city was December 14th.

Seegers also introduced D. Ray Wright as Director of Parks and Beautification. Wright is also a Monroe native with years of management experience in coaching, mentoring, leadership developing cohesive teams to achieve common goals.

D. Ray Wright as Director of Parks and Beautification

Courtesy: City Of Monroe

Wright will be responsible for the upgrades and improvements to our parks and ballfields in Monroe, as well as directing the parks’ grounds crews in their operation.

Seegers says, ‘his astute analytical skills and strategic thinking makes him an aggressive agent of change. Additionally, he is a gifted trainer who inspires high performing teams.”

Wright will also serve as the leader of the Keep Monroe Beautiful organization. He will be working with community leaders to beautify our city.

Most recently, Wright was with the City of West Monroe, but has management experience at Graphic Packaging, Bemis Company and Continental Carbonic.

As a part of a reorganization of the Parks and Recreation department, their new roles will allow

Talley and Wright to work together to reestablish our sports programs for both youth and

adults.