City Addresses School Supply needs with Donations for Annual Drive

MONROE, La. — Back-to-School time is traditionally a busy and often stressful time for students and parents.

However, parents, students and teachers are facing an entirely new set of challenges this year as they return to the classrooms with the uncertainties brought about by the COVID pandemic.

The City of Monroe stepped in earlier this month to lend a helping hand for families grappling with the challenges of securing that ever-lengthening list of school supplies.

Mayor Friday Ellis and Fire Chief Terry Williams joined forces and sponsored a School Supply for this upcoming school year at the City’s Safety Center at 1810 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

The Mayor’s Office would like to thank the public for dropping off many, much-needed items for students who will begin classes August 26.

Items in high demand included: water bottles, pencils, pens, paper, notebooks, crayons, markers, hand sanitizer, calculators, erasers, composition books, highlighters, binders, staplers, tape, folders, rulers, dividers, glue, and backpacks.

“This is one mission that we look forward to each year,” said Chief Terry Williams. “Our ability to

join the public in providing school supplies for our students goes right to the heart of serving and

equipping what will one day be the leaders of tomorrow.”

“As a parent of three school-aged children, I am grateful that our city and leaders like Chief Williams

saw the need and heard the call to act and to serve. Helping parents address what has become a

necessary but expensive annual tradition of buying supplies, is an honor and a privilege for us,” said

Mayor Ellis.

For more information on how to help in the future, please call 318-329-2474 or 318-329-2475.