O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Nine protesters have been issued trespassing summonses for marching onto a private St. Louis street in June, a demonstration that prompted a couple to emerge from their home with guns to confront the demonstrators.
Mark and Patricia McCloskey were both charged in July with unlawful use of a weapon in a polarizing case that landed them a spot at the Republican National Convention last month.
Police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell confirms that nine protesters have been issued summonses, but says the St. Louis City Counselor’s office is still deciding whether to issue charges.
Protest leader Darryl Gray called it an attempt to intimidate peaceful protesters.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Pellerin attorneys file motion to fight temporary restraining order on bodycam footage and officer identities
- Lawmakers: Post-9/11 unity needed again to overcome pandemic
- ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ delayed until Christmas
- Citations for 9 people who demonstrated near McCloskey home
- Officials battle online misinformation along with wildfires