CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/ KARD ) — With Christmas day exactly a month away many families are out shopping for their Christmas trees, but they can expect to pay a little more this year.

Consumers can expect to see anywhere from 5 percent to 20 percent increases across the board on artificial and live Christmas trees this year according to the American Christmas Tree Association.

We had to go up a dollar a foot on our trees which was inevitable with the prices of chemical and other things that it takes to grow these trees increasing. Shane Rawls, Precious Memories Christmas Tree Farm, Calhoun, La.

The cost of labor, fertilizer and outside inventory all contribute to the rising prices of Christmas trees. The Real Christmas Tree Board says supplies are tighter this year with wholesale prices up five to fifteen percent.