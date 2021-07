BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Gogetit Ministry has announced that they will be presenting Christmas in July on Saturday July 17 from 10a.m. until 3 p.m.

The event will be held at the New Morning Star Genesis Center at 412 Oliver St in Bastrop.

The purpose of Christmas in July is to help meet the needs of the less fortunate in the community. They will be giving away school uniforms, school supplies, toys, food, clothes, shoes and toiletries.

There will also be sno-cones and treats for the kids.