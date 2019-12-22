Christmas drive gives toys and clothes to local kids

MONROE, La (12/21/19) — The Startree Foundation hosted a toy and clothing drive today for kids at the Henrietta Johnson rec center.

Startree focuses on giving toys to kids around Christmas and makes sure they have a present to open this holiday season.

Today’s event also provided clothing items like jackets and sweaters for the kids needing warm clothes ahead of the winter. Startree’s coordinator says this is one of her favorite events of the whole year.

“It’s like watching Christmas. Like when you go and you open something you didn’t expect. And that’s what it does to me because I see the twinkle in their eye. The joy,” said Barbara Sidney, Coordinator of Startree Foundation.

Toys and clothes were donated by volunteers and organizations around Ouachita parish. This year, about 40 kids attended the toy drive.