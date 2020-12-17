Christmas comes early for Barkdull Faulk students thanks to local businesses

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Barkdull Faulk Elementary School gave every child a Christmas present this year, thanks to the community.

Jay’s Foundation, a local non-profit, wanted kids and families to receive some love and joy after a year of hardships.

They had several local businesses and organizations adopt students with the intent to provide them with some gifts they may not have gotten otherwise.

Employees at Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union adopted an entire class and were able to buy everything off their Christmas lists.

One student says he got everything on his wish list; Marcus Perkins, a third grader at Barkdull Faulk Elementary, says, “I got a basketball, a new jacket, a remote control car, and a Saints jacket.”

“Christmas is pretty much not about the gifts that you give, but the love that comes with giving. And we were blessed this year to be fortunate enough to have so many people that felt the same way we did,” says Rebecca Benjamin, Co-Founder of Jay’s Foundation.

Also, happening at Barkdull Faulk Elementary, Stephens Media Group and Attorney Jeff Guerriero gave out bicycles to the kids who won their annual color page challenge.

They are giving out over 100 bikes at multiple schools.