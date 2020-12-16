Christmas at Kiroli Park to take place Dec. 18-19 and 21-22

WEST MONROE – This year’s Christmas at Kiroli event will be sponsored by the Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union and is scheduled at Kiroli Park on December 18-19 and 21-22.

The event will also hold a walkthrough Christmas light display.

There will be several photo opportunities as well as a wooded Winter Wonderland and Santa’s Workshop.

There will be Christmas cookie kits for sale at $5 each and are available to decorate at the event or for you to take home.

The event is scheduled from 5:30 – 7:30 PM each night and special admission rates are 5$ per vehicle and $10 per commercial vehicle.

The City of West Monroe Parks and Recreation Directory Stuart Hodnett says, “We are excited to bring Christmas at Kiroli Park to the community. A portion of the park has been beautifully decorated for the Christmas season, and we are looking forward to providing the public with a safe, outdoor way to celebrate the holidays.”

For more information about this event, you can contact Kiroli Park at (318) 396-4016 or visit the

Kiroli Park Facebook page.