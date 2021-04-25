Choudrant man killed in overnight crash in Lincoln Parish

LINCOLN PARISH, La (KTVE/KARD) — A Choudrant man, 49-year-old Gregory Hinton was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Pleasant Grove Road in Lincoln Parish shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 24.

According to a statement from Louisiana State Police Troop F, Hinton’s 2011 GMC Sierra was traveling southbound when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled off the road and struck a tree.

Hinton was found properly restrained, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and sent off for analysis, and the crash remains under investigation.

This year alone, Troop F has investigated 15 fatal crashes, which have resulted in 18 deaths.