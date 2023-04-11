All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Choudrant, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On April 7, 2023, 24-year-old Brady Mock of Choudrant was arrested and charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals. Officials of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office discovered a large amount of fresh blood in a dumpster on Pleasant Grove Road.

According to reports, detectives were forced to transport the dumpster to another location where each item could be closely examined and preserved. According to deputies, several pieces of women’s clothing, handbags, books, and various furniture were discovered in the dumpster.

All of which had quite a bit of blood on them. Deputies were able to identify the vehicle responsible for throwing the items in the dumpster after reviewing surveillance footage. Deputies then went to Annie Road, where they encountered Mock in his back yard. According to deputies, Mock had dug a large hole and was preparing to bury a yellow dog.

Mock stated that he went to the dumpster and allegedly threw away several items belonging to his girlfriend. According to reports, the two had an argument the night before and he no longer wanted the items at their home.

Mock was questioned about the dog, and he allegedly admitted to shooting the dog and transported the dog in a trailer with his girlfriend’s belongings. He planned to dispose the dog in the dumpster but later decided to bury it.