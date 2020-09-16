Children’s Coalition providing basic needs to middle school students

Monroe, LA – The Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana has received a grant from Sam’s Club in Monroe to help provide middle school students with basic supplies.

The Coalitions says they’ve received items such as deodorant, combs, feminine hygiene products to provide to middle schools so students can focus on learning. This is a new initiative that was supported by students at ULM, who donated bags for distribution.

According to a press release by the Children’s Coalition, counselors and teachers at Martin Luther King Jr Middle School, Carroll Junior High, and Lee Junior High will assist students in securing additional items as needed.

The Children’s Coalition Youth Advocate Sydney Canfield says, “We are excited to help fill the needs of our middle school students this coming up year. Students should not have to worry about how they will find these items, they can now focus on learning in a safe and healthy environment.”

Parents, caregivers, and professionals can find more information about the Children’s Coalition at www.childrenscoalition.org or by calling 318-323-8775.