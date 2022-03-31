WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at approximately 9 AM, the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana will plant pinwheel gardens in support of Child Abuse Prevention. The Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana has partnered with schools in Union, Morehouse, Ouachita, and Freanklin parishes along with Downsville Charter and Early Head Start to plant the pinwheel gardens.

Students in Pre-K who participate in the Als Pals program will each plant their own pinwheel creating 40 gardens with 1500 pinwheels across our region. The event will take place at Crosley Elementary School.