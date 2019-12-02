Children’s Coalition celebrates #GivingTuesday

MONROE, La. (Press Release) – (12/2/19) The Children’s Coalition of Monroe made an announcement that they are in need of items and volunteers for Giving Tuesday.

#GivingTuesday is a national day of giving celebrated after Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Give the gift of your time and volunteer with us. Volunteers will assist with tasks like sorting donated items, garden maintenance and toy cleaning.

Give the gift of basic needs by donating diapers, wipes, new or gently used children’s books or new children’s socks.

Give the gift of a monetary donation to help us continue to fill in the gaps where our community most needs.

