Children’s Advocacy Center’s service dog retires

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A comfort dog at the Children’s Advocacy Center has retired after over three years of service.

Kasha, a yellow Labrador Retriever, has been comforting children who have been sexually abused or witnessed a violent crime.

Kasha has helped provide comfort and confidence to children during their interviews.

It was said that she helped make difficult experiences a little better for each child she’s met.

Tiffany O’Neal, the Director at the Children’s Advocacy Center, “Kash has sat with around 550 children, we see around 300 children each year, at the CAC. So, she has touched a lot of lives while she has been here.

The Children’s Advocacy Center is looking into the process of replacing Kasha and exploring the other opportunities that are out there.