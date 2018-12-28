Child Sex Sting Sends LR Man, White Co. Man to Jail

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Callaway (left), Bailey (right)

(KARK) - AUGUSTA, Ark. - (12/28/18) Two Central Arkansas men are jailed in Woodruff County after being picked up in an undercover investigation targeting online child predators.

Both were arrested on Wednesday by the First Judicial District Drug Task Force (FJDDTF) and Augusta Police Department (APD), reports a news release issued Thursday evening.

Douglas Callaway, 52, of Little Rock, who is already a registered sex offender, is in the Woodruff County Jail after investigators say he drove to Augusta to meet what he thought would be a 14-year-old girl. Authorities say over nearly 3 months, Callaway sent sexually explicit messages to an officer posing as the teen and had asked the child to be his “sex slave.”

He was arrested by investigators when he arrived in Augusta to “eat lunch” with the supposed child. Callaway is on supervision with the Department of Community Correction.

In the second arrest by the FJDDTF and the APD, investigators say Daniel Bailey, 31, of Worden, was picked up when he arrived to meet with what he thought was a 15-year-old for sex. Investigators say Bailey sent sexually graphic photos, messages, and discussed narcotics use with the assumed child before setting up the meeting. He was taken into custody at the Dollar General in Augusta. Bailey, who was released from Arkansas Department of Correction last week on unrelated charges, is on supervision with the Department of Community Correction.

Both Callaway and Bailey have been charged with felony Internet Stalking of a Child.