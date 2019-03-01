Child health care center faces fraud investigation Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CALHOUN, La. - (2/28/19)--A family owned business that offers therapy services for children with behavioral issues, swarmed with police. It happened yesterday at ABA Therapy Solutions in Calhoun.

A day later, we learn why.

"ABA Therapy Solutions is under investigation by the Louisiana Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for obviously, Medicaid fraud.." said Jacques Ambers with the Attorney General's Office, "but, given that this is an ongoing investigation, we will not be able to divulge any more information at this time"

The Attorney General's office will say little more.

ABA Therapy Solutions website says it has offices in Calhoun, Winnsboro and Bastrop.

According to the website, the company is "teaching methods and strategies to be implemented in all home and community settings."

This includes parent and family training, one-on-one therapy sessions, and in-home visits when needed. The website also says ABA accepts: private pay, private insurance and Medicaid.

"...their operations have been suspended pending the investigation," said Ambers.

the Attorney General's office will not say how much money may be involved--nor what prompted its investigation --saying the investigation is ongoing.

We've reached out to ABA Therapy Solutions for comment, but the person who answered the phone declined.

It's unclear what this means for the children and families receiving therapy and treatment here.

If the operators behind the company are convicted, they could face up to five years in prison and up to $20,000 in fines.



