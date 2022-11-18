CHICOT COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Ground was broken on Monday, November 14, 2022, for the new waste-to-energy facility coming to Chicot County, Ark. The new facility is located near the landfill on Lewis Road and is the first of its kind in the nation.

One of the main benefits of this new facility is that it will be able to recycle much more material than traditional recycling facilities. This will keep those material out of landfills and will help generate electricity in that process.

Deputy Director of the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District, Shane Knight, said, “This technology and facility will revolutionize the solid waste industry for the state of Arkansas. With it, the entire waste stream will be deemed recyclable, putting Arkansas at the forefront of recycling for the rest of the nation to see.”