Chennault Aviation and Military Museum to commemorate 9/11 in July

Courtesy: Chennault Aviation and Military Museum

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Chennault Aviation and Military Museum will host an honor walk to remember the 9/11 fallen and honor those locally who serve our community.

According to Chennault, Honor365, a nonprofit organization, has been traveling the country with a one hour program that pays homage to those who have lost their lives serving their communities.

Honor365 began traveling the country on January 22, 2021 in Utah and will end September 12, 2021 in New York for the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. Their exhibit will be on display in specific cities for 2-5 weeks at a time.

According to the news release, Honor365 will use proceeds from this nationwide tour to support mental wellness for veterans, first responders, and their families.