Cheniere Lake spillway, bridge now closed as replacement construction gets underway

WEST MONROE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced on Tuesday that a portion of LA 3033 is now closed so that the Cheniere Lake spillway and bridge can be replaced.

The closure of LA 3033 is to allow construction to begin on the removal of the spillway and bridge. The closure will also last through mid-2022, according to DOTD.

Detour signs have been placed that will direct drivers to use LA 34 (Jonesboro Road) and LA 840 (Smith Street) to get to LA 3033.