MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Chemin-A-Haut State Park will host the Chemin-A-Haut Easter Egg Hunt on April 1, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

The event will include games, prizes, a petting zoo, Kona Ice and the Easter bunny. There will be four age divisions:

9:00 AM are ages 1 to 2

10:00 AM are ages 3 to 4

11:00 AM are ages 5 to 7

12:00 PM are ages 8 to 12

For more information, contact the Chemin-A-Haut State Park at 318-283-0812.