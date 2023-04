RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Sports Complex will host a cheer camp on June 19 to June 22 at the indoor facility, from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

Registration begins on April 10, 2023, and ends on May 14, 2023. There is a $75 fee per child and participants must be ages 5 to ages 12 to register. The showcase will be on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 9:00 AM.

Photo courtesy of the Ruston Parks and Recreation

For more information contact Ruston Parks and Recreation at 318-255-5800.