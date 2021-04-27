Check This Out!: Mya and Hunter take us to the zoo on a reptile adventure!

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The reptile exhibit at Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo has been closed for a long time due to Covid-19.
Join Hunter and Mya as they take us to the zoo to see how they’re still able to show off the reptiles!
by: Chris PinkstonPosted: / Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The reptile exhibit at Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo has been closed for a long time due to Covid-19.
Join Hunter and Mya as they take us to the zoo to see how they’re still able to show off the reptiles!