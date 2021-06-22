Chase leads to suspects shooting at Ouachita Parish Deputies

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On June 21, 2021 at 11:45 P.M., the Ouachita Parish Sheriffs Office deputies attempted to make a traffic stop of a vehicle in the Robinson Place Subdivision area on the South-side of Monroe.

The vehicle refused to stop, leading deputies on a pursuit. Once the vehicle finally stopped, the suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

According to a press release, when the suspects exited the vehicle, one of them pulled a firearm and fired at the Deputies. Deputies returned fire and pursued the suspects on foot.

Neither of the deputies were injured and it is not believed the suspects were injured in the gunfire exchange as well. However, they have not been able to locate any of the suspects.

This is still an open and ongoing investigation.