Char19 kitchen fire forces closure; now, owners plan fundraiser for employees

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A popular restaurant in Monroe will be closed for the next few months. A fire destroyed all of the kitchen at Char 19, Monday March 29.

According to officials the fire started around 2:00 a.m. and started in the wall of the kitchen and made it through the roof.

The fire left the dining area with water and smoke damage while the kitchen is completely damaged.

Firefighters believe the fire was caused by an electrical issue, and there was no one in the building at the time of the fire.

According to fire fighters, someone walking by the restaurant saw the fire and called 9-1-1.

The owners of the restaurant owner says they plan to have the restaurant open again in a few months, but in the meantime they are planning a fundraiser for the employees that will be out of work.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.