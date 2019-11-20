Century Marketing Solutions announces downsizing, 30 employees out of a job

MONROE, La. – (11/20/19) Century Link affiliate Century Marketing Solutions made an official announcement that they are downsizing employees.

According to the release, 30 employees will lose their jobs.

The official statement can be read below:

Century Marketing Solutions is an affiliate of CenturyLink primarily providing printing and mailing services.

Over the last several years, marketing communication has shifted to more digital tactics than print materials.

After careful consideration, we have decided to downsize the Century Marketing Solutions operations.

Approximately 30 employees will be affected. Their last day of work will be November 22.

Mark Molzen

Global Issues Manager, Transformation, Legal

Corporate Communications

CenturyLink