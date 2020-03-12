Centurylink users in Mangham temporarily without phone service

RICHLAND PARISH, La. — The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and Richland Parish 9-1-1 Office has been contacted by Centurylink who stated a telephone line has been cut in the Mangham area and some users may not be able to dial 911 from their landline phones.

Sheriff Gary Gilley urges Mangham residence to be aware of the issue and to use their cellphones if they need to contact 911.

