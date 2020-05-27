CenturyLink announces retirement of three Board of Directors Members

According to Century Link, three members of the Board of Directors have retired.

The three members were identified as Glenn F. Post, Harvey P. Perry, and Mary L. Landrieu.

Together, the members have more than 60 years of combined service to CenturyLink.

Glenn Post joined the company in 1976 and has served on the company’s Board of Directors for 35 years as both CEO between 1992 and 2018 and served as both Chairman or Vice Chairman for nearly half of the 35 years.

Glenn Post

Courtesy: CenturyLink

Harvey Perry joined CenturyLink in 1985 as General Counsel and served that role for nearly 20 years. He served on the Board of Directors since 1990 including 13 years as the vice Chairman and the last three years as Chairman.

Harvey Perry

Courtesy: CenturyLink

Mary Landrieu joined the Board of Directors in 2015 and served as an elected official of the Louisiana Legislature as well as state treasurer and a three term U.S. Senator.

Mary Landrieu

Courtesy: CenturyLink

