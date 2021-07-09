Celebration of Life Services announced for Michelle Jordan Cummings

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The family of Michelle Jordan Cummings have announced the schedule for her celebration of life services, to be held separately on July 15, 16 and 17.
Per the announcement, the services will be held on the following dates:
Thursday July 15 2021 – 6pm
Memorial Service
New Light Christian Center
1535 Greensmark Drive
Houston, TX 77067
Friday July 16 2021
Viewing – 5:30-7pm
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Omega – Omega – 7pm
Desselle Funeral Home
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Blvd
Baton Rouge, La 70802
Saturday July 17 2021 –
Viewing at 9AM, Service at 11AM
Celebration of Life Service
Southern University and A&M College
F.G. Clark Activity Center (Mini-Dome)
Harding Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70813
Interment
Heavenly Gates
10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd
Baton Rouge, La 70807
Repast
Southern University and A&M College
Event Center
Baton Rouge, La 70813
Memorial donations in Michelle’s name are currently being accepted by:
New Light Christian Center, 1535 Greenmark Drive, Houston, TX 77067 c/o Michelle Jordan Cummings Memorial Fund