Celebration of Life Services announced for Michelle Jordan Cummings

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The family of Michelle Jordan Cummings have announced the schedule for her celebration of life services, to be held separately on July 15, 16 and 17.

Per the announcement, the services will be held on the following dates:

Thursday July 15 2021 – 6pm

Memorial Service

New Light Christian Center

1535 Greensmark Drive

Houston, TX 77067

Friday July 16 2021

Viewing – 5:30-7pm

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Omega – Omega – 7pm

Desselle Funeral Home

263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Blvd

Baton Rouge, La 70802

Saturday July 17 2021 –

Viewing at 9AM, Service at 11AM

Celebration of Life Service

Southern University and A&M College

F.G. Clark Activity Center (Mini-Dome)

Harding Blvd

Baton Rouge, LA 70813

Interment

Heavenly Gates

10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd

Baton Rouge, La 70807

Repast

Southern University and A&M College

Event Center

Baton Rouge, La 70813

Memorial donations in Michelle’s name are currently being accepted by:

New Light Christian Center, 1535 Greenmark Drive, Houston, TX 77067 c/o Michelle Jordan Cummings Memorial Fund