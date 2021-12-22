CELEBRATING A MAJOR MILESTONE: ArkLaMiss couple celebrates 71st wedding anniversary

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An ArkLaMiss couple is celebrating a major milestone. Seventy-one years ago, G. A. “Pete” and Ouida Davis made a promise to one another. That promise was a marriage. They have spent the last 71 years working, raising children, and traveling. The pair have navigated a lifetime together through the best and worst of times.

The two met back in 1950 in a café in Winnsboro, Louisiana. Pete tells me when he first saw her, he thought she was the most beautiful woman in all of Franklin Parish.

For many years Pete served this country as an Technician in the United States Airforce while Ouida kept the home and raised their three children. While the journey of every couple has ups and downs, the Davis’ also added moving around the world which created some difficult years for a young family just getting started. Through those years they managed to raise three children who gave them seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The Davis’ say the key to their marriage is having a strong relationship with God, hard work, and steadfast dedication to a promise.

“We made a commitment that we would not get a divorce. So, therefore when there was a problem, we had to work through the problem,” says Ouida Davis.

“Too many kids nowadays just jump into marriages as some sort of activity and that’s not the reason for getting married,” says Pete Davis.

They both made a promise to each other all those years ago and they don’t intend to break that promise anytime soon. The pair says it’s not been easy, but they would do it all over again.

Happy 71st Anniversary, Pete and Ouida Davis.