Celebrating 28 years of service at KTVE/KARD; Congratulations Phil Duckworth!

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — We want to take a moment and congratulate one of our own. Many of you will not know who he is, but we could not do our jobs without him, Phil Duckworth has served this community for 28 years.

Phil Duckworth is our assignment editor. He serves each day with passion and compassion to make sure that the stories that matter most to our viewers are covered.

“Thanks everyone. When I started here, we shot and edited on 3/4-inch video tape. Camera and Recorder with separate units. High-Definition TV was only being talked about. Over the past 28 years I have been able to be part of a lot of changes to this business. I am proud to be a part of the KTVE/KARD/Nexstar family.” says Duckworth.

We could not do our jobs without Phil Duckworth.

So, here’s to 28 more! Phil, thank you so much for your continued dedication to the ArkLaMiss.