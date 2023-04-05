RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — April is Autism Acceptance Month, and Cedar Creek is celebrating by honoring Rachel Hugaby with her special day. “Rachel Day” is a one-day the school has set aside to celebrate the employee. It is held on the first school day of April; this is the second year Cedar Creek has hosted the event.

We wanted to create a place thats safe and supportive for our very own rachel.” Kasey Stringer, Director of Marketing and Communications at Cedar Creek

Hugaby has been working at Cedar Creek for about ten years and is grateful for receiving such a high honor.

It was such a big surprise for me and im just happy to work alongside people that care about me so much. I’ve been working here for almost ten year since I graduated from high school. Rachel Hugaby, Covid Monitor for Cedar Creek

Hugaby’s mother says Rachel was two and a half years old when the doctors discovered she was on the spectrum with several autistic tendencies. However, this did not stop Rachel from becoming the woman she is today.

Rachel is who she is today becasue she we didint expect less from her, we expected more and we pushed her out of her comfort zone alot. Most people being on the spectrum are looked at as different or weird and are treated as such and they’re not they’re just the same as we are. We have the same feelings they have the same likes and dislikes as some of us.” Beckie Hugaby, Rachel’s Mother and teacher at Cedar Creek

When asked what advice she would give anyone with autism, Rachel responded with the following sentence.