CDC study shows 30% of adults in Louisiana are physically inactive

WEST MONROE, La (1/17/20) — The Center for Disease Control says about 15% of adults in every state are physically inactive, but in Louisiana, that number jumps to almost 30%.

Of the 64 parishes in Louisiana, 16 of them have an obesity rate of over 40% for adults. The other 48 have a rate closer to 35 percent.

The CDC says this number attributes to the high number of adults who suffer from diabetes, heart disease and stroke in the state.

“In order to have a happier and healthier life, you wanna sweat daily. It’s not as complicated as people think it is,” said Chelsea Babineaux, Part Owner of Cross Fit West Monroe.

If getting to a gym is hard, there are options to work out in the comfort of your own home.

“Watch your favorite show standing up, moving your feet, walking back and forth, walk back and forth in and out of your home or go with friends and walk the mall. Anything that keeps your body active,” Thaddeus Pugh, Fitness Trainer.

“We find that there is so much mental benefit as well as the physical side too, that’s why we want everybody doing it, all ages. You know just get outside, get movin, shake around a little bit,” said Babineaux.

Fitness experts say it’s best to start slow and not overwhelm yourself.

“Take it slow. Take it day by day. Don’t rush it, don’t get frustrated. Take your time,” said Pugh.

Fitness trainers say any part of a sweat session helps your overall health.