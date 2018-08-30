CDC: Sexually transmitted diseases skyrocketing across the country Video

Sexually transmitted diseases are skyrocketing across the country and right in our own backyard.

Gwendolyn Guillory with GO CARE says the epidemic is already ongoing in northeast Louisiana.

The Centers for Disease Control reports 2.3 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis across the country in 2017.

Last year, the Louisiana Office of Public Health says the Monroe region had the highest diagnosis rate for chlamydia and syphilis.

Wherever syphilis is HIV is not far. Eventually the end stage it will effect your brain and that is irreversible," said Guillory.



She says STD's often go undetected because of the lack of accountability.

"Rather than saying oh my behavior.. This is what i did this weekend at the club or somebody that they met through an app that theses are the results of an STD," said Guillory.

In the region she says STDs surround Ouachita Parish.

90 miles west Shreveport #1 in the nation for syphilis with Baton Rouge number one in the state for HIV.

El Dorado topping the cities in Arkansas for highest HIV rate.

"Always be prepared for the unexpected," said Guillory.

