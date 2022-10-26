COLUMBIA COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Columbia County Animal Protection Society is in need of items for the upcoming winter. Some of the items they need are hay, blankets and other bedding to keep the animals warm as the temperature begins to drop.

Also, dry and canned dog and cat food, kitten and puppy milk, stainless steel bowls, and cleaning supplies are needed to ensure the animals are well cared for. Any donations to the CCAPS Thrift Store as well as monetary donations help.

The society does not receive government funding and is completely funded through the thrift store and donations, so times like these are crucial for CCAPS.

To volunteer, donate, foster, or adopt, you can call (870) 234-7297 or visit them at 510 W Columbia in Magnolia, Arkansas.