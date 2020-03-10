CCA to host fundraising banquet at Monroe Civic Center

West Monroe, La., (3/10/2020)——– The Coastal Conservation Association’s Monroe chapter will be hosting their yearly fundraiser Thursday, March 12.

The event will start at 5:30 PM and conclude at 9 PM. The family friendly event will feature a silent auction, raffle prizes and a couple of games.

The tickets are $75, $45 for spouses and $25 for children of CCA members. Along with admission and dinner, all tickets include a one year membership.

To purchase your ticket or to find out more information you can visit their website at https://ccalouisiana.com/new1/. Or you can call Tim Kane at 318-366-3158 and Bentley Curry at 318-366-4358.