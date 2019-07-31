Cattle producer conference set for October at Ike Hamilton Expo Center

WEST MONROE, La. — (7/31/19) Beef cattle producers can hear from industry experts on how to add value to their operations at a stockmanship and stewardship conference on Oct. 4-5 at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center in West Monroe.

Supported by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the conference is sponsored regionally through a partnership with the LSU AgCenter, Southern University Ag Center and University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service.

The conference is part of the Stockmanship and Stewardship 2019 regional tour featuring cattle experts Curt Pate, Ron Gill and others.

“Having a national program of this caliber offered in our area is a great opportunity for cattle producers to gain firsthand information to improve their cattle production systems,” said AgCenter extension veterinarian Christine Navarro.

Conference topics include low-stress cattle handling demonstrations, facility design sessions and Beef Quality Assurance educational programs with BQA certification available.

The Friday program will feature a producer panel to discuss implementing change in cattle handling with. The panel will include David King with Kingsland Ranch in West Monroe, Louisiana; Christina Spencer with Lakeview Angus in Powhatten, Arkansas; Katie and Cooper Hurst with Hunt Hill Cattle Company in Woodville, Mississippi; and Tyson Johnson with Sooner Cattle Company in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Registration is $75 per person with a discounted rate of $50 for students.

Participants may register online at http://bit.ly/2GGfoh9 or at the conference website at http://bit.ly/2LShezD.

More details are available from the event organizers: Christine Navarre at cnavarre@agcenter.lsu.edu or 225-578-2414, Jason Holmes at jholmes@agcenter.lsu.edu or 318-368-9935, and Lee Faulk at lfaulk@agcenter.lsu.edu or 318-927-2578.

