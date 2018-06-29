Catahoula woman thrown into bayou with alligators, held at gunpoint by her ex-fiancé Video

CATAHOULA PARISH - It's been two months since Aundrea Johnson says the man she loved threw her into a bayou with alligators and held her hostage for 12 hours.

Now, she claims the Catahoula Parish Sheriff's Office is treating her like a criminal instead of the victim.

Johnson was hoping for happily ever after, but what she got nearly killed her.

"I kept saying [oh my gosh] this like a lifetime movie," she said. "I was going to die and I couldn't believe as much as I love him and he loved me that this was happening."

According to the investigators report, she was drug by her neck more than 100 yards and thrown into a murky bayou near her home.

"He had already let me know that he was going to drown me and everyone was going to think it was a fishing incident," said Johnson.

But it did not go as planned.

Recalling the attack she said, "He kicked me and pushed me down again and told me he wasn't through with me that he was going to finish it."

After a frightening night of being pulled by her hair and held at gunpoint Johnson miraculously made it out alive.

The next morning, 46-year-old Lionel Montpelier Jr., was arrested and charged with attempted second degree murder and false imprisonment.

Since his arrest, Johnson has received several text messages from Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards and her case investigator. The text messages asking her to make several trips to the jail to bring Montpelier some of his belongings.

Something she can't understand.

"Since he's been locked up the demands have all been put on me," said a frustrated Johnson.

Her last trip to the courthouse bringing back painful memories.

"I became face to face with him and I was scared for my life," Johnson continued. "He was not marked with any DOC t-shirt like the rest of the trustees. He was not being supervised."

What happened next.. she wasn't expecting.

Asked to drop off Montpelier's glasses and then yelled at by a dispatcher for being there.

"When I walked in she was talking to me like someone would talk to a criminal." [She said] I should have you arrested. You are harassing him. He doesn't deserve this," said Johnson.

Now she is left wondering how the man arrested for trying to take her life has earned trustee status.

Confused she chose to ask Sheriff Edwards the question.

Johnson said she was given this response," He said do you know how fast he can fix things and how good he is at it. Do you know how broke Catahoula Parish is?"

According to the Louisiana Department of Corrections their are no state guidelines for private parish jails.

I sat down with Sheriff Edwards who says it's up to his discretion who is eligible for trustee status. He says each case in different. In this particular case he says Montpelier has been a trustee before and works hard.

Edwards said the parish can't afford a full-time janitor so the tasks are split by inmates.

Montpelier is being held on $150,000 bond. He is scheduled for a bond reduction hearing on Tuesday, July 3.