CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — 35-year-old Whitney Granier Lazarus is a single mother of three children who is reportedly missing and was last heard from by family on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The missing woman is currently undergoing a mental health crisis, and the public’s assistance is needed in locating her.

The last contact Whitney made with family was when she spoke with her children over the phone just after 8 PM on the date previously mentioned. Besides the phone call, there has been no sign of her.

Photo courtesy of Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office

Whitney’s vehicle is a white 2017 Infinity QX80 with license plate 727 ENN. Her vehicle is distinguished by a pink lei and an angel hanging from the rear-view mirror. According to authorities, Whitney left home without bringing additional clothing or any electronic devices.

Additionally, Whitney did not show up for a scheduled pick-up of her children on Monday, June 5, 2023. Whitney never misses a pick-up, so it was highly unusual.

Whitney is likely scared and confused, with no means of contacting anyone. It is possible that she is wearing gray leggings, a camouflage hoodie, and black Sperry-type rain boots. Whitney is described as being blonde with brown eyes, standing at around five feet and six inches, and weighing around 160 pounds. A distinct feature about Whitney is that she has a tattoo of a lily flower with the name “Lily Beth” on the inside of her left forearm.

If you have any information on Whitney’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the authorities immediately.