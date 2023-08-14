CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department has been notified of men going door-to-door in the parish asking people if they can paint their house for money. This scam has mostly been directed towards the elderly, and the men are requiring payments up front.

The Sheriff’s Department advises residents not to give anyone money for services up front without a contract. These subjects are more than likely scammers. If you feel that you have been a victim of a scam, be sure to contact your local law enforcement.