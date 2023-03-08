CATAHOULA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department announced that residents have been receiving phone calls mentioning that a family member was involved in an accident and needed help. According to authorities, the calls are a scam and residents should not give their personal information to the caller.

The number being used for the scam is 504-499-2478. Residents who receive a call from this number are encouraged to call authorities at 318-744-5411.