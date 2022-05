CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, May 23, 2022, from 12 PM to 4 PM, the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department will host a Give in a Pinch Blood Drive. The blood drive will take place at the Catahoula Parish Courthouse.

Donors will receive a free “Give in a Pinch” t-shirt.