CATAHOULA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On June 3, 2023, officials of the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department warned residents about a recent scam. According to deputies, residents may receive calls from 888 phone numbers mentioning that they are with hospitals in the tri-parish area.

Residents are encouraged to not pay a requested balance over the phone.

Verify with the hospital that you actually owe this amount and pay through the hospital. Scammers are busy trying to scam today!

Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department