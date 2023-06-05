CATAHOULA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On June 3, 2023, officials of the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department warned residents about a recent scam. According to deputies, residents may receive calls from 888 phone numbers mentioning that they are with hospitals in the tri-parish area.
Residents are encouraged to not pay a requested balance over the phone.
Verify with the hospital that you actually owe this amount and pay through the hospital. Scammers are busy trying to scam today!Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department