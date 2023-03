All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CATAHOULA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 49-year-old Gaushell Young and 50-year-old Derrick S. Bullits for Second-Degree Murder.

Photo courtesy of the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to officials, the two men were arrested on Monday, March 13, 2023. Information is limited at this time; however, we will keep you updated with the latest.