RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. wrapped up his first week of Rural Community Funding Summits in Louisiana with stops in Ruston, Winnsboro, and Opelousas. Local officials from North Louisiana and Acadiana met with federal and state agency representatives to discuss how they can access funds from Cassidy’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

I want to personally thank Senator Cassidy for all he has done for Ruston. The build grant he helped us secure will put Ruston at the forefront of innovation in smart grids between downtown Ruston and Louisiana Tech. His infrastructure bill devotes millions more to BUILD grants for other communities, and we appreciate him sharing how we can access that money Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker