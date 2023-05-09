LOUISIANA, (KTVE/KARD)– According to officials, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. office will host a Constituent Assistance Event in Caldwell, Franklin, Lincoln, Tensas, and West Carroll Parishes for the remainder of the week. The event is for constituents in need of assistance from federal agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs or the Social Security Administration.

A member of Senator Cassidy’s staff will be available to assist constituents with completing privacy release forms.

More information is as follows:

WHAT: Constituent Assistance Event in Caldwell Parish

WHEN: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 9:00-10:00 AM

WHERE: Office of State Representative Neil Riser 102 Sidney Lane Columbia, LA 71418

WHAT: Constituent Assistance Event in Franklin Parish

WHEN: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 1:00-2:00 PM

WHERE: Baskin Town Hall 1325 Highway 15 Baskin, LA 71219

WHAT: Constituent Assistance Event in Lincoln Parish

WHEN: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 2:30-3:30 PM

WHERE: Ruston Civic Center, Peach Suite 401 North Trenton Ruston, LA 7127

WHAT: Constituent Assistance Event in West Carroll Parish

WHEN: Friday, May 12, 2023, 10:00 to 11:00 AM

WHERE: Pioneer Town Hal 318 Cherry Street Pioneer, LA 71256