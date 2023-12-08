MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 8, 2023, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced that the Department of Transportation (DOT) will grant Louisiana a total of $2,000,000.00 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) for railroad infrastructure. Officials confirmed that approximately $500,000 will be granted for the I-20 Corridor Intercity Passenger Rail Service project.

The grant will provide federal funding for the corridor connecting Shreveport, La., Ruston, La., and Monroe, La. to Dallas, Texas.