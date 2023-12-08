MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 8, 2023, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced that the Department of Transportation (DOT) will grant Louisiana a total of $2,000,000.00 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) for railroad infrastructure. Officials confirmed that approximately $500,000 will be granted for the I-20 Corridor Intercity Passenger Rail Service project.
The grant will provide federal funding for the corridor connecting Shreveport, La., Ruston, La., and Monroe, La. to Dallas, Texas.
Thrilled to see more Infrastructure Law funding coming to Louisiana to improve our railroads. We are connecting the I-20 corridor with Atlanta and Dallas, the Gulf Coast at large, and the Capital Region to the Crescent City. These tracks will bring new interstate commerce opportunities for Louisiana families to grow and thrive.U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA)